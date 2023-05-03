Photos: Tinubu Arrives Rivers State Ahead Of Project Inauguration 

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, ahead of the inauguration of some projects in the state.

Naija News recalls that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike had invited the president-elect to inaugurate some projects in the state.

Wike, who declared today a public holiday in the state because of Tinubu’s visit, has been knocked from various quarters.

It was, however, gathered that the jet that conveyed the president-elect was reported to have touched down at the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 10:03am on Wednesday.

Tinubu was received at the International Airport by Wike and his entourage, which include National and State Assembly members, local government chairmen and government appointees.

Tinubu would also be hosted to a banquet later in the evening.

See some photos below: