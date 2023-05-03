List Of Top PDP, APC Governors, Chieftains Who Stormed Rivers State For Tinubu’s Visit

The Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt was a melting pot on Wednesday as it played host to several politicians in the country from various political and party backgrounds.

The politicians are in Rivers state to welcome the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was invited by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some projects in the state.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Tinubu has already arrived in Port Harcourt and was received by Governor Wike. Wike was joined by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to welcome the President-elect at the airport.

Tinubu is on a two-day visit to Rivers to commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, respectively.

Tinubu arrived in Rivers State in the company of the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

Some other notable faces who were on ground were former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some Governors and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and the Bayelsa governorship aspirant, Timipre Sylva, were also in Rivers State to welcome Tinubu.