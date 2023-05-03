Father Of Seven Stabbed To Death In Lagos

A 53-year-old man, identified as Olalekan Okeowo, has been stabbed to death in an uncompleted building at Salvation Estate in the Owode community, Ajah area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred around 1am on Sunday when a yet-to-be-identified assailant made his way into the building while the victim was sleeping.

The deceased who engaged in menial jobs, left behind seven children, including a seven-month-old set of twins.

Narrating the tragic incident to PUNCH, his wife, Titilayo said her husband returned home on Saturday night, had his meal, and went to bed.

However, at midnight, she heard her husband begging for his life and met him in a pool of blood when the assailant had left.

Titilayo said her late husband was rejected at the first hospital they took him to before he was later taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital, where he died at 3am.

She said “We moved into the uncompleted building about 15 years ago and we covered one of the rooms where we sleep in the night but my husband does not sleep in the same room with us. He used to sleep in the other room which is more like a sitting room where he placed a bed with a mosquito net. He was outside on Saturday evening and he came in around 11pm.

“When I stepped out of the room to check on him, I saw him eating. He later went to bed after his meal. We were asleep when I heard his voice saying, ‘Please don’t kill me.’ That was how I quickly rushed out of the room.

“But when I saw my husband, he was already in a pool of blood. I quickly reached out to two young men who live close to our building to assist me. They also called someone who helped us with his car.

“When we got there, workers on duty said there was no bed space. At that point, my husband was telling us not to allow him to die. It was later that they provided a bed and started to treat him. It was around 3am that he died”

Titilayo also revealed the owner of the building had called to inform them about selling the property and her husband was preparing to secure another apartment before the incident happened.

She said, “On Thursday, April 27, the agent in charge of the building sent someone to inform him about the owner’s decision. He said my husband was given two weeks to leave. On the third day, the owner of the house called my husband and told him his intention and asked him to secure another apartment.

“But he told the man that he needed some money before vacating the place. Now that my husband is dead, I don’t know how I am going to take care of our seven children.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident saying the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary and the investigation is ongoing.

He said, “He was killed in front of his house. An investigation is ongoing at the SCID”