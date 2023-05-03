Details Of APC NWC Meeting On Zoning, Others Emerge

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has announced that the party is not in a hurry to decide on zoning presiding officers for the 10th National Assembly.

The statement was made after a lengthy APC National Working Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Naija News learned that Adamu emphasized that the party will not make any formal announcement regarding the zoning arrangement without input from President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also acknowledged the need to accommodate various interests within the party, urging patience in reaching an understanding.

Adamu said, “No, that isn’t what today’s meeting is about. When we will do the zoning meeting, we won’t just go as a party, zoning has to take a long the man who has the mandate of this country, that’s the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He travelled after the election and he came back only last week. We have to carry him along and we can’t also stop those who are ambitious, who have zonal interest or individual interest, we can’t deny them.

“For as long as that is there, we have to find a way to, as long as that is there, we have to find a way, persuasively, to reach some level of understanding. That is what we are working on. It isn’t a one-day affair.”

National Publicity Secretary Barrister, Felix Morka added that there is no specific timeline for the unveiling of the zoning arrangement, stating that extensive consultation is essential for a smooth and peaceful decision-making process.

To address the ongoing crisis at the party’s national secretariat, Morka disclosed the formation of a troubleshooting ad-hoc committee.

Morka said, “We are not wasting time. There is no timeline to do so. The zoning is something that the party does.

“It is a mechanism by which the party is able to make decisions and afford those who are interested in competing for power in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to do so with a minimum rift and rancour.

“To do so peacefully and seamlessly. So there is no timeline to that. We are not in a hurry. We want to do it right.

“The chairman just said this required very exhaustive consultation not just of the leadership of the party but also of those who are aspiring.

“So, whatever the party comes up with, by way of formula will be acceptable with minimum friction. It is important that the consultation is done and it is done properly. That is what is going on right now.”