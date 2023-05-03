APC NWC Begins Meeting Over Zoning, Leadership Crisis

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced a crucial meeting over some issues affecting the ruling party.

Naija News understands that the crucial meeting, which is being presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is taking place at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

It was gathered that at least eighteen other members of the 24-man NWC are currently in attendance at the meeting, which is the first of its kind after the 2023 general elections.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was learned the committee will be reviewing the just concluded general elections, considering the preliminary reports of an external auditor engaged to look into the books of the party, in preparing a financial report to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The meeting will also consider a template for a consensus zoning formula for sharing the 10th National Assembly leadershi[ positions that will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the June 5 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Also on the agenda is the seven petitions by the National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman, and the legal action he instituted against the national chairman and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, for an alleged breach of the party Constitution.

The crisis further worsened last week with the National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq recommending the expulsion of Lukman for dragging the party leadership to court.