APC Leadership Crisis Resolved, Lukman To Withdraw Lawsuit

The National Vice Chairman (North-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Saliu Mustapha, on Wednesday revealed that Salihu Lukman, the National Vice Chairman (North-West) will withdraw his lawsuit against the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Lukman had asked Adamu to call a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss the party’s finances, but Adamu did not.

This led Lukman to file a lawsuit last Thursday.

The situation worsened when the National Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, suggested expelling Lukman in a letter to Adamu.

On Wednesday, after a four-hour National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, Mustapha said that Lukman agreed to write an apology letter and withdraw the lawsuit.

Mustapha emphasized that party matters should be handled through proper channels, not in public.

While addressing newsmen after the meeting, he said, “We are able to reach a resolution that this suit is going to be withdrawn unconditionally and that he has rendered his or his apology for any seeming embarrassment that this suit may have caused.”

The meeting was centred around the zoning of principal offices in the 10th National Assembly which will be inaugurated in June 2023 and the crisis rocking the party after the general elections.