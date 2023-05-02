Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Second Plastic Surgery

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has announced she has undergone another liposuction surgery.

The outspoken actress via her social media handles made the announcement accompanying with a video showing her entering into the theatre for the surgery.

She explained that she had been attempting to burn her ‘stubborn’ tommy fat, ‘adding that it has not been easy’

Tonto said that after undergoing the first surgery, she was careless with the healing process.

She wrote, “Finally sharing this exciting news i have aggressively tried to burn my stubborn tummy fat, but it has not been easy. After my first Lipo, i was so careless with my healing process and i lost guard on my stomach. So it grew back.”

On her Facebook page, she shared a similar video, and captioned it, “And i decided to go for my liposuction again.”

The announcement has since sparked reactions on social media with many of her fans amazed at her decision to undergo another surgery.

While others hailed her for such a brave move, wishing her success in the process, other slammed her for altering her body shape.