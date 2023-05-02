Sudan: Azman Air Receives FG’s Approval To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

Azman Air, a Nigerian airline, has been given permission by the Nigerian government to help evacuate citizens stuck in Sudan.

Naija News gathered that the airline shared this news on Instagram on Monday night.

According to the airline, the evacuation will start on Tuesday.

The airline’s statement said, “Azman Air has received the approval of the Federal Government to Evacuate Nigerians stranded at the Egyptian border amid the Sudan crisis with the 409-Seater Airbus A340-600.

“Evacuation is expected to commence from Tuesday, May 2 as we await final clearance from Egypt.”

Recall that Air Peace, another airline, also declared intention to help Nigerians in Sudan without charging them.

The airline’s CEO, Allen Onyema, said in a statement on Monday that Nigerian students and others in Sudan need help urgently.

According to Onyema, Nigerians in Sudan could be moved to a neighbouring country, while Peace Air would fly there and evacuate them.

Onyema said, “I am compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country. It would be my own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.

“Everything must not be left to the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.”