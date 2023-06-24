125 Stranded Nigerians From Sudan Arrive In Abuja

A group of Nigerians, having been evacuated from Sudan, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The returnees, numbering 125, including 22 children, arrived on a Tarco Airline Boeing 737 from Port Sudan at 5 pm local time.

It is worth noting that just last month, 2,518 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Sudan.

Following this evacuation, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) laid out plans to conduct further Iperations to bring any remaining stranded Nigerians home.

The Tarco Airline aircraft carrying the evacuees took off from Port Sudan International Airport on Saturday, June 24, at 10:45 am, carrying 125 Nigerian nationals.

Upon their arrival, they were greeted by officials from several organizations.

These included the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

At the time of reporting, the returnees were undergoing the necessary immigration processes, conducted by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service using their passports and Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs).

This operation marks the first evacuation of Nigerians since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29.