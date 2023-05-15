Sudan Evacuation: Citizenship Of Many Claiming To Be Nigerians Can’t Be Verified – FG

The Federal Government has said the citizenship of many still claiming to be Nigerians in war torn Sudan can not be verified.

This is as the government has disclosed that there are 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in Sudan without passports to travel back into the country.

Naija News understands that the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed said although the women claimed to be Nigerians, they do not possess Nigerian passports to verify their claims.

Ahmed, while giving an update about evacuation of Nigerians from war-torn Sudan, noted that the agency is being careful not to evacuate persons who are not Nigerians into the country.

It would be recalled that hitherto the start of the evacuation exercise, the Nigerian Diaspora Commission had said there were about 3 million Nigerians in Sudan and a total of 5,000 students.

But the government after evacuating 2,518 Nigerians back into the country have said the citizenship of others claiming to be Nigerians can not be verified.

The NEMA boss said while some claimed their great-grandparents up to the fifth generation were Nigerians and they were born in Sudan, some desperate Sudanese had earlier tried to enter buses meant to move Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt border.

Ahmed, who didn’t disclose the exact amount spent on the evacuation exercise said Nigeria paid a total of $22,662 as exit fees at the point of moving the evacuees from Sudan and $62,950 for entry visa into Egypt.

The NEMA boss, however, noted that NEMA said the door of opportunities is opened to any Nigerian with verified documents who is interested in returning to the country.