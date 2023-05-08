Save Sudan From Violent Conflict – NSCIA Appeals To Nigerian Gov’t

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to wade into the ongoing conflict in Sudan and salvage the African country from the situation.

While noting that the ongoing internal war in Sudan was a warning to Nigerians to guard their peace jealously, the NSCIA, in a statement yesterday by its Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said Nigeria must not have to lose its peace before it can be appreciated.

The statement reads: “It’s only a fool that learns from his sad experiences only. The wise learn from the experiences of others and do not fall into the same errors that destroyed them.

“We don’t have to lose peace before we appreciate it as ordinary Sudanese are currently experiencing. We should join hands to save Sudan and save our common humanity from the catastrophe of violent conflict”.

The NSCIA urged the United Nations and the African Union to dispatch multinational peacekeeping forces to Sudan to restore peace and as well prevent the crisis from destabilising the entire Sahel region and Africa at large.

The council, however, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for the ongoing efforts in the warring zone, just as it did in Ukraine and other dangerous situations.

It further urged the evacuation of thousands of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The NSCIA admonished that as politics is over, governance should be the sole focus of stakeholders in the Nigerian project now.

It said under no condition should the peace of Nigeria be compromised by political actors and their impressionistic followers.