Fourth Batch Of Nigerian Evacuees Arrives In Abuja From Sudan

Fresh four hundred and twenty-two Nigerians, on Sunday, arrived in Abuja from Sudan and were received by Federal Government officials.

Naija News reports that the figure consists of 102 Nigerians onboard the Tarco Airlines that departed Port Sudan and another 322 Nigerians onboard the Asman Air from Aswan, Egypt.

The figures make up the fourth batch of returnees to be successfully airlifted by the Federal Government from the North African country.

It was gathered that returnees left Port Sudan International Airport around 5:25 am on Sunday and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:40 pm.

Onground to receive them at the airport are officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) as well as security officials

This development comes hours after the third batch of Nigerian evacuees was received in Abuja from Port Sudan by Federal Government officials on Saturday.

More to come…