Nigerian Students Involved In Bus Mishap Arrive Port Sudan

Reports emerging on Tuesday morning revealed that nine Nigerian students involved in a bus mishap arrived in Port Sudan earlier.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian citizens had slept at the RSF checkpoint earlier after the bus conveying them suffered a tyre bust.

Channels Television, however, quoted a source from the Sudan Evacuees situation room saying the Nigerian citizens arrived safely at Port Sudan this morning.

The source reportedly disclosed that the students joined another bus the transport company sent, leaving nine seats for them. On their way, they learnt the rest of the students had been held up somewhere after the city of Atbara.

“They were not affected by this and proceeded to Port Sudan unhindered.

They met about 40 Nigerian students at Port Sudan, some with their families. These 40 students made their own arrangements to leave their accommodations and proceeded directly there,” the source stated that they are not from Khartoum but from Madani, a city south of Khartoum in neighbouring Jazeera State.

So far, the majority of the students have been evacuated to Port Sudan, Naija News learnt.

No fewer than 5,500 Nigerian students are expected to arrive from Sudan in the evacuation that commenced on Wednesday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had confirmed earlier that 13 buses conveyed the first batch of the evacuees from Khartoum in Sudan to Egypt, from where they will be airlifted to Nigeria.

Nigeria has hired a total of 40 buses for the evacuation.