Davido Gifts Chioma Designer Bags, Wristwatch For Her 28th Birthday

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido has gifted Chioma Rowland, his wife, four designer bags and a Richard Mille wristwatch for her birthday.

Naija News reports that Chioma turned 28 on April 30.

To celebrate his wife, Davido via his Instagram story shared a video wherein he showed off the expensive gift items he bought for her.

The gifts included three Hermes Birkin bags, one Chanel bag, a Richard Mille wristwatch, and a bouquet of flowers.

Hermes is a French high-priced luxury brand while a Birkin bag costs about $11,000 to $380,000.

Chanel is also a French luxury fashion brand while Richard Mille is a Swiss luxury watch brand which specialises in very high-priced clockwork watches.

In an accompanying video, the lovebirds were seen wearing matching Richard Mille wristwatches.

Davido earlier described his love for Chioma as “timeless”.

He said, “I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I assure you.”