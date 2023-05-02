APC Supporters Express Anger As Osinbajo ‘Invites’ Chimamanda To His Book Launch

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed displeasure over a recent action of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo held a virtual book launch on Monday, May 1, 2023, and renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie was part of the keynote speakers at the event.

Considering how Chimamanda had criticized the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and was also a strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, many APC supporters claimed Osinbajo’s action was wrong.

@AbeebFajobi wrote: “Please what exactly is she going to say, Prof. Osinbajo is the VP under this same PMB administration that Chimamanda detests. It’s well”

@Subliminal002 wrote: “Shame…. The same lady that never see any good in your government is the one being invited to deliver a speech at your book launch?? What a time to be alive to witness this…no wonder Baba Buhari didn’t attend such book launch”

@mamababa20uu wrote: “A conspirator will always be exposed no matter how he hides under one finger.. inviting someone that passionately hates the administration under which you are serving, as a speaker in your book launch is an absolute backstabbing …bye bye to pyo in Nigeria political space”

@IKS_2039 wrote: “Just listen to the trash. She would have supported PYO because he’s demonstrated leadership…lol. In what areas— by parading himself as the Obama of Africa? If PYO did well, them under who? I’m sure is under PMB”

@ishakaa wrote: “Apparently this woman who hates Nigeria so much to the extent of rejecting a national award given to her by a government”

@ProfOsinbajo wrote: “is part of was actually communicating with the VP? She wanted Prof to win but due to “magical” interplay in APC he lost the primaries?”

@Zahrahmusa wrote: “you invite the lady who has been insulting government and administration you are 2 IC of to be a keynote speaker at you event? I don’t understand you prof Osinbajo, but ok…”

@ike wrote: “you understand the lack of tact… my uncle is pander to harvest #Endsar and LP votes in 20237, but as was obvious last year desperation destroys anyone. Obidents abused him for 7yrs and her we are”

@trueNija wrote: “Because of this, I was glad he didn’t get APC presidential ticket. I’m not surprise he invited someone wh has been insulting the administration for over 7 years. It only proves me right”

@Mario9jaa wrote: “Chimamanda, one of those who disrespectfully rejected the Nigerian honors bestowed on her by this administration was invited as agues speaker by Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President, in a private event. I a have no words for him”

@MS_Jibia wrote: “Prof supposed invite PO to come and deliver lecture on how to reclaim his stolen manhood”