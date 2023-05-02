10th National Assembly: PDP NWC Meets Reps-elect

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently meeting with its members-elect of the House of Representatives .

Naija News reports that the meeting is coming amid the tussle for principal offices in the 10th National Assembly and the inauguration of the lawmakers on June 5, 2023

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, and some members of the NWC are meeting with lawmakers at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Damagum stated that the PDP demands nothing from its members in the House apart from loyalty.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the meeting has now gone behind closed doors and journalists have been excused from the gathering.

Details later…