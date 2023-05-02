Why We Are Yet To Convene NEC Meeting – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is yet to hold the long-awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting due to the uncertainty surrounding the party’s 2023 presidential election performance report.

Naija News reports that the National Secretary of the PDP and the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, stated this on Monday.

In an interview with The Punch, Anyanwu said the National Working Committee (NWC) is expecting a report of the performance of the party in the 2023 election from the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He stated that it is after careful study and review of the report, the NWC led by the interim Nationa Chairman, Umar Damagum, would call for an NEC meeting.

He said, “The NWC is expecting a report of the performance of the party in the 2023 election from the Presidential Campaign Council. It is after this report comes to the NWC that we will study it and call for an NEC meeting.”

Also speaking, a member of NWC and Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, said Anyanwu was right about the performance report.

Osadolor stressed that the presidential campaign council needed to submit a document that would be deliberated upon at the NEC meeting.

He added, “The NEC meeting is taking time because a lot of reports, not just the election report, must be available. We need to know where we are at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as well.”