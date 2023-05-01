You Are Trying To Blackmail And Bully The Presidential Tribunal With Your Lies – PDP Slams FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for labelling opposition parties as shameless sore losers.

Speaking via a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Sunday, the Party insisted that claims by Mohammed were simply aimed at bullying and blackmailing the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The party argued that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the February 25, 2023 Presidential election based on the actual votes cast at the Polling Units across the country.

Ologunagba said, “Nigerians are invited to note that Lai Mohammed’s comment is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari made similar subjudice comment in his widely condemned attempt to justify the rigging of the Presidential election, which case is pending before the Tribunal.

“It is indeed appalling that Lai Mohammed could attempt to defend the outcome of a fraudulently conducted election which has been adjudged as the worst in the history of elections in Nigeria and which has attracted nationwide and international outrage against the Buhari administration.

“By stating that President Buhari deserved “accolades” for conducting a globally condemned Presidential election and describing well-meaning Nigerians as “shameless sore losers”, Lai Mohammed has further confirmed the complicity of the Buhari administration, in which he serves as mouthpiece, in one of the most reprehensible election swindles in the history of democracy.”

However, the PDP stated that they were not surprised at Lai Mohammed statement maintaining that the Buhari-led APC administration is notorious for lying, deceit and falsehood.

The opposition party stated further that it was for the umpteenth time cautioning the APC and the Buhari-led Federal Executive against its furtive attempts to bully the judiciary in the handling of the Presidential election petitions pending before the Tribunal.

“The facts of the rigging of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election are well known to Nigerians and the PDP will not relent until it reclaims its mandate at the Tribunal.” Ologunagba added.