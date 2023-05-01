Team Nigeria Records Six Medals In Two Days In Africa Championships In Zambia

Team Nigeria won two more gold medals on Sunday, bringing their total to six at the 4th African U-18 Championships and the 15th African Under-20 Championships, both taking place in Ndola, Zambia.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria sponsored 42 young athletes, including 23 athletes in the U-18 girls and boys category and 19 athletes in the U-20 men and women division to compete for medals at the competition.

Team Nigeria has now won four gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far at the tournament.

On day two of the competition, Opeyemi Oke finished first in the women’s Under-20 400-meter final in 52.60 seconds.

Samuel Ogazi also took home the gold medal after finishing first in Under-18 men in 46.08 seconds.

After earning gold in their first competition, jumpers Fejiro Djoma and Grace Oshiokpu returned home with two medals on Sunday.

Djoma broke Veronica Ugeh’s previous mark of 12.56 meters set in 2013 to win Nigeria’s first gold medal and set a new Championship record in the U-18 women’s triple jump after leaping 12.69 meters.

With a leap of 13.03 meters, Oshiokpu of Team Nigeria won the gold medal in the U-20 women’s triple jump final.

Justine Jimoh set a new Championship Record in the U18 Boys’ high jump final by clearing 2.05 meters, shattering Aobakwe Nkobela’s old mark of 2.04 meters.

Team Nigeria’s successful opening day of the competition came to an end with Goodluck Fiaku’s leap of 2.00 meters, which also earned him the bronze medal.