‘Stop Blaming Producers For Requesting Sex For Role’ – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Joy Tambou has opined that producers should not be blamed for the sex-for-role epidemic ravaging the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian during an interview with Nation alleged that desperate actresses willingly agree to have sex with filmmakers, producers, and directors to secure roles in movies.

According to Joy, sex is a thing of choice, stressing that producers and directors do not force themselves on actresses.

She, however, frowned at those who stereotype Nollywood as a sex-requesting industry, adding that every sector in the world requests sex for favours.

Tambou said, “Stop blaming producers, stop blaming people that they are requesting for sex. There is no sector in this world that they don’t request for sex but the thing is it is not just in Nollywood alone, it is everywhere. You go to the bank, people request for sex, in politics, law firms, everywhere.”

Why I Am Attracted To Men That Wear ‘Palm Slippers’

Nollywood actress, Adebanke Adeyeye, popularly known as Debanke, has disclosed the qualities she looks out for in a man.

According to the thespian, she loves men who are smart, hard-working and also wear palm slippers so she can see how clean their feet are.

The Mass Communications graduate stated this during an interview with Potpourri.

She disclosed that these are the qualities that attract her to the opposite sex