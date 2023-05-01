Peter Obi Attends Ohanaeze Imeobi Meeting [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Sunday, attended the meeting of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Imeobi.

Naija News reports that Ohanaeze Imeobi is the apex organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide which is made up of governors from the seven Eastern states, ex-governors, ministers and former ministers, elders as well as leading traditional rulers and religious leaders, among others.

The meeting which was held at the Old Government Lodge, Abakaliki Road, Enugu State, deliberated on issues affecting Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo Nation, and Nigeria.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, the former LP flagbearer announced his attendance at the meeting was a solidarity visit to the organization under its new leadership, by Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The former Governor of Anambra State described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a respected Igbo Leader and Father and urged the leadership of the organisation to ensure the unity of their people.

Obi also advised the organisation to pursue those core values and behaviours that contribute to sustainable nation-building that will lead to a new, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria.

He thanked the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for receiving him at the Government House, and prayed for fruitful deliberations that will foster peace and development in the region and beyond.

See the photos below.