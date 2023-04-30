We Will Get Our Mandate Back – Peter Obi Assures During Meeting With Labour Party Stakeholders (Photos)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Sunday held an interactive meeting with Anambra State stakeholders of the party.

The meeting held in Akwa, the state capital, Naija News reports.

During the meeting, Obi and other stakeholders present discussed ways to move the party forward. The former Anambra State Governor also appreciated them for their support during the 2023 elections.

The LP presidential candidate also reiterated his determination to go all the way and explore all available legal options in challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and get his ‘mandate’ back.

Taking to his Twitter account, Obi wrote in a personally signed statement: “Earlier today, I interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in Awka. The meeting was quite animated and constructive. Part of our discussions centred on the way forward for the party.

“I reassured them of my readiness to go all the way, explore every available legal option to ensure that we get our mandate back. I appreciated all their support so far, as I assured them of mine. -PO”

