Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu Should Not Serve Jail Term Outside Nigeria – Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has submitted that under normal circumstances, the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu should not serve a jail sentence in a foreign land.

Garba, in a post via his Twitter account on Monday, said the weakness of the Nigerian system as well as stenches of colonialism is why Ekweremadu would have to serve a jail term outside of Nigeria.

He argued that no matter the offence, the Senator should be repatriated back to Nigeria and be sanctioned by Nigerian law.

In his view, if the tables were turned neither America, UK, or any other European country would allow such to happen to its citizen.

He wrote: “If not for weakness of our system and stenches of colonialism, how can a Senator of the Federal republic of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu serve a jail term in the foreign land?

“Would America, the UK or any European country allow that?

“No matter the offense, he deserve to be repatriated back to Nigeria, face Nigeria court and be sanctioned by the Nigeria law.

“I see this as an assault to our sovereignty, laws and the status of our statehood in the international sphere.”

Naija News recalls Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and Obinna Obeta, a doctor involved in the case, were found guilty by the UK court of conspiring to bring a victim, to London to exploit him for his kidney.

The jury found that Ekwerenmadu and others mentioned were guilty and would face the punishment for their offence, a case said to be the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

The court, however, exonerated Sonia of the charges involving her parents. Recall that Ekweremadu and his family were arrested by the London Metropolitan Police in June 2022.

They were alleged to have attempted to convince doctors at the Royal Free Hospital in London to perform an £80,000 transplant on the donor who was presented as Sonia’s cousin.