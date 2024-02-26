Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Commends Nigerians For Solidarity, Prayers

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has thanked Nigerians for standing in solidarity with him during his travails in the United Kingdom.

Announcing the development, Ekweremadu’s successor and the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, detailed that the former Deputy Senate president thanked Nigerians from all works of life for their prayers and support.

Naija News reports that Ngwu stated that the former deputy senate president extended his greetings when he visited him in the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the lawmaker representing Enugu West Senatorial District said Ekweremadu, who is currently serving a jail term abroad for organ harvesting, “acknowledged God’s mercy and kindness in his life, accepted his current situation with faith as well as grace, and did not express any sentiment suggesting that he had been forgotten by Nigerians.”

Senator Ngwu expressed shock, suggesting that the public was being led astray by those spreading false information about Ekweremadu.

He said he would never have bothered to provide a rebuttal if it weren’t for the need to safeguard the public from being misled by fake news.

The statement by Ngwu read, “It has come to the attention of the Senate Minority Whip and Senator for the Enugu West District, Distinguished Senator Osita Ngwu, that a malicious story has been circulated by some individuals, who are known for engaging in malicious activities.

“These individuals’ stock-in-trade involves targeting innocent citizens with false accusations and spreading rumours. Their claim that the distinguished Senator Ekweremadu is lamenting that Nigerians have forgotten him in London is completely false.

“The former Deputy President of the Senate holds a special place in the hearts of the people of the Enugu West District. No amount of cheap blackmail or indecent innuendos can alter the fact that he has served my constituents with excellence, and my people pray for his continued well-being and safety.

“I recently visited Senator Ekweremadu and had a lengthy conversation with him. During our meeting, Senator Ekweremadu expressed gratitude for the prayers and overwhelming support and solidarity he has received from Nigerians from all walks of life since his recent ordeal.

“It is worth noting that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, a close friend of Senator Ekweremadu, was reported to have also denounced the diatribe allegedly published on social media by the nefarious group. Mr Obi cautioned them against hiding behind credible platforms to promote ulterior interests.”