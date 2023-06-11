Bamidele Charges Tinubu To Aid Ekweremadu’s Release

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, Opeyemi Bamidele has urged President Bola Tinubu to utilize diplomatic means to secure the release of Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently incarcerated in a UK prison.

In a speech given during a farewell session for outgoing senators of the 9th Senate, Bamidele, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, highlighted the situation of Ekweremadu.

The former Deputy Senate President from Enugu, under the PDP, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking in May, as decided by the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in the UK.

Bamidele empathized with Ekweremadu, asserting that what happened to him could have occurred to any parent.

He said, “My heart goes to that gentleman distinguished Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.”

The lawmaker called on Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic means for the release of Ekwremadu.

Bamidele also mourned four senators who died while serving the people of their senatorial districts in the National Assembly.

They include Sen. Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East), Sen. Rose Oko (Cross River North), Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North) and Sen. Ignatius Longjam (Plateau South).

He further appreciated the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the committee on judiciary human rights and legal matters.

Bamidele said, “On behalf of all of us on the committee, it was a wonderful opportunity you gave us to add value.

“Under your watch, our committee participated in the passage of very important bills.

“Our committee was also responsible for the speedy confirmation of two Chief Justices of Nigeria and President Court of Appeal and five other Chief Judges of different courts in this country.

“Nigeria’s story is not going to be the same under the new administration and I call on all of us to continue to work.

“President Tinubu signed a bill that is important to us on the retirement age of our judges.

“Under your watch, the budget of the judiciary was increased geometrically from N95 billion in 2018; N110 billion in 2021; N120 billion in 2022 and 125 billion in 2023.

“It is not yet uhuru. I know the incoming senate will also do more from where you are living this baton.”