TY Danjuma Served Nigerian Army With Pride – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, on his 86th birthday anniversary.

Buhari, in a statement on Sunday signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made a phone call to Danjuma on Saturday to thank him especially for his great service to the nation.

The former president said Danjuma built an army that was ready to execute combat operations day and night, at home and abroad, saying that he served the army with pride.

Shehu said the former president wished Danjuma many more years of service to humanity as “he builds on his legacy of contribution to public causes and the welfare of the underprivileged”.

He said: “T.Y as Chief of Army Staff, built an army that was ready to execute combat operations day and night, at home and abroad, and at all times displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. He served the army with pride.”

‘Emulate Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Kanu Should Be Free From December 15’ – Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

The apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has requested the release of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as a significant gesture towards the South-East region during the festive season.

With a crucial Supreme Court decision approaching, the group’s Vice-President emphasized the importance of Kanu’s release for the hopes of the South-East people.

Damian Okeke-Ogene, speaking for Ohanaeze, counters allegations that local leaders are contributing to Kanu’s prolonged detention.

The group charged President Bola Tinubu to emulate ex-presidents, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan who used the carrot-and-stick approach to stop the issue of militancy in the Niger Delta region.