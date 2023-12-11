El-Rufai Visits Buhari In Daura (Photos)

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has visited ex-president Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

The spokesman to the former Nigerian leader, Garba Shehu, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Monday.

Shehu said the former Kaduna governor came on a goodwill visit to Daura, adding that the former President had a joyous moment with former Governor El-rufai.

Meanwhile, the former Kaduna governor and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, visited Tudun Biri in Kaduna State.

Their visit is coming after the Nigerian Army mistakenly bombed villagers attending the Maulud celebration on Sunday evening.

They joined other leaders from the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect for a visit to the village on Friday.

Both El-Rufai and Sanusi II were said to have donated N10 million each to support the community.