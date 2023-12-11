Buhari Speaks On Abandoning Health Sector During His Administration

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has denied a claim that he did not take the health sector seriously while in office.

In a post via his X handle on Monday, the spokesman to the former President, Garba Shehu, said the claim by a column writer, Sonala Olumhense, is false and misleading.

In a recent column, Olumhense had claimed that health was of no particular concern to the Buhari government, adding that his administration did nothing in the health sector.

However, according to Shehu, the writer continues to peddle falsehoods against the former President.

The former presidential spokesman added that while Olumhense was away, the health sector in Edo State, his home state, benefited from projects under Buhari’s administration.

He wrote: “Dear Editor,

“Kindly allow me a little space to provide information to your weekly column writer, Sonala Olumhense, who continues to peddle falsehood against the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Writing from abroad and apparently out of touch with events at home, he says that health was of no particular concern to Buhari.

“While Sonala was away, the health sector in Edo State, his home state, benefited from the following projects in Buhari’s Administration:

1. National Orthopaedic Hospital Benin City (also approved for Jos & Jalingo)

2. National Fistula Hospital Benin City.

3. National Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Disease at University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

4. New Intensive care units, Oxygen plants, and molecular Labs at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and Irrua Teaching Hospital.

There are many other developments in other ministries that readers can obtain information.”