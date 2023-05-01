Infidelity: Soso Soberekon Exposes Latest Trick Of Some Married Men

Nigerian music executive cum talent manager, Soso Soberekon, has exposed the latest trick of some married men.

Naija News reports that Soberokun in a post via his Instagram page, alleged some married men now employ side chicks in their homes as home teachers for their kids to have quick access to them.

The music executive warned women to exercise caution, especially as men now have new means of engaging in infidelity instead of being caught in hotels.

He wrote, “Some men are employing their side chick as their children’s home lesson teacher. Women be careful, they have changed pattern.”

Peter Okoye Shows Appreciation

In other news, popular Nigerian artiste, Peter Okoye of the P-Square group has stated that there are certain people he owes in his life.

The veteran singer explained that he owes people who have shown him kindness, helped, and even prayed for him.

Okoye stated this via his Twitter handle on Monday.

The singer also added people who heard him in his silence, stood by him, and favoured him among those he is owing.

He argued that he would not allow the popular conception of not being anybody to shape his mindset.