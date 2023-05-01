I Remind Myself Everyday That There Are People I Owe – Peter Okoye Shows Appreciation

Popular Nigerian artiste, Peter Okoye of the P-Square group has stated that there are certain people he owes in his life.

The veteran singer explained that he owes people who have shown him kindness, helped and even prayed for him.

Okoye stated this via his Twitter handle on Monday.

The singer also added people who heard him in his silence, stood by him and favoured him among those he is owing.

He argued that he would not allow the popular conception of not being anybody to shape his mindset.

He wrote, “Every day I remind myself that there are certain people I owe.

”People who have shown me kindness, helped me, even prayed for me. I’ll never allow the media’s conception about not owing anyone to get me. These people, I owe them!”

Other Singers Would Not Have Dominated Afrobeats If We Didn’t Split

Meanwhile, Paul and Peter Okoye, have claimed that their split in 2016 paved way for some popular Nigerian singers like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and others to dominate the afrobeats music scene.

Naija News reports that the singers made the assertion during a recent interview on ‘The 77’ Podcast.

According to the singers, they have dominated the Nigerian and African music scene for nearly 14 years until their separation in 2016, giving way for other Nigerian singers to shine.

Reacting to claims that afrobeats gained global recognition when they were apart, Peter said, “Says who? They never said that”

Paul added, “Let me tell you something, I’ve been hearing that. Even if they put it that way, it means some way God has his own way.

“If we were there [together in the music industry] those people [dominant music stars] there would have never been light for them. And don’t forget, we’ve dominated the [Nigerian] music industry for a long time. We held it down for nearly 13,14 years.”