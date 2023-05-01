‘If We Didn’t Split, Popular Nigerian Singers Wouldn’t Have Dominated Afrobeats’ – PSquare

Nigerian music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye, have claimed that their split in 2016 paved way for some popular Nigerian singers like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and others to dominated the afrobeats music scene.

Naija News reports that the singers made the assertion during a recent interview on ‘The 77’ Podcast.

According to the singers, they have dominated the Nigerian and African music scene for nearly 14 years until their separation in 2016, giving way for other Nigerian singers to shine.

Reacting to claims that afrobeats gained global recognition when they were apart, Peter said, “Says who? They never said that”

Paul added, “Let me tell you something, I’ve been hearing that. Even if they put it that way, it means some way God has his own way.

“If we were there [together in the music industry] those people [dominant music stars] there would have never been light for them. And don’t forget, we’ve dominated the [Nigerian] music industry for a long time. We held it down for nearly 13,14 years.”

Stop Acting Like A Dog

In other news, Ivy Zenny, the girlfriend of award-winning Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has raised eyebrows over a social media post about men demanding respect in relationships.

Naija News reports that this comes after the singer, shared a post via Instagram, stating that sometimes it is not all about love for men, instead it is respect that matters.

He wrote: “For men, sometimes is not all about love. Respect is all that matters”

However, his young lover, Ivy Zenny, seemed different from the views stating that any random woman can give a man respect.

She added that those demanding respect in a relationship should understand it is earned and also learn to treat others with respect too.