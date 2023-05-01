Calvin Bassey Could Join A Premier League Club From Ajax This Summer

The Eredivisie winners, Ajax, reportedly received a €23 million offer for Nigerian international Calvin Bassey from a yet-to-be-named Premier League outfit.

If this report is anything to go by, this means that Bassey is on the verge of leaving Ajax after just one Dutch league season.

Bassey’s time at Ajax hasn’t exactly gone as he had hoped, hence, there are currently speculations that a Premier League club has made him an offer that might be difficult to turn down.

The Nigerian defender has repeatedly been made to shoulder the burden for Ajax’s third-place finish in the Dutch top tier and subpar league performance during a season of substantial changes at the Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax may be able to recover the money they spent on Bassey, according to Dutch analyst Mike Verweij, who claims a €23 million offer for the former Rangers star has come in from an unidentified Premier League outfit.

Rangers will be hoping for a successful move because they might profit from a sell-on fee that was negotiated into the contract that saw Ajax sign the Nigerian player a season ago.

“To my amazement, a bid of €23m has been received for Calvin Bassey,” Verweij told Telesport.

“It’s from the English Premier League. I don’t know which club.

“And by the way, some people at Ajax think that he can be sold one day for 40 million Euros.

“I don’t know which club it was, although it won’t have been one in the top five.

“On the one hand, there’s a lot of constructive criticism that has come in for Calvin Bassey this season.

“But also, if you look at him defensively, I can imagine there’s interest from clubs.

“And for English clubs, he would be a good signing too because of the homegrown rules.”