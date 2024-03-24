Fulham’s Calvin Bassey Ruled Out Of Nigeria Vs Mali Friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Calvin Bassey will not be available for the team when the team takes on Mali at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

Calvin Bassey was included in interim Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George’s squad for the international friendly game against Ghana and Mali.

Surprisingly, the 24-year-old center-back didn’t play the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s friendly game against their West African rivals, Ghana on Friday, March 22. He spent the whole game on the bench.

In his absence, Super Eagles stunned Ghana with a 2-1 win which was Nigeria’s first victory against the Black Stars since 2006.

Most Nigerian football enthusiasts were expecting the Fulham new signing to be available for Nigeria’s next friendly game against Mali at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Tuesday. But that wouldn’t happen as the defender is reportedly battling with an undisclosed injury.

A report by the Daily Post claimed that Calvin Bassey didn’t train with the Super Eagles ahead of their friendly game against Ghana due to the injury. Despite that, he was named among the team’s substitutes.

The former Ajax defender is expected to return to Fulham earlier than expected as he commences his recuperation process ahead of the last phase of the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign.