We Have Been Chasing Anti Democracy Preachers – Support Group Tells Tinubu’s Son

A group of Bola Tinubu’s followers, ‘The Patriots in Defense of Democracy’ have said that they have been chasing “anti-democracy preachers”.

The convener of the group, Tosin Adeyanju dated this on Saturday when the President-elect’s son, Seyi Tinubu visited the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The supporters noted that they observe a daily pre-inauguration hang-out ahead of the swearing-in of Tinubu on May 29

According to Adeyanju, the gathering was aimed at redirecting the narratives about the presidential election and the emergence of the former Lagos governor.

“The attendees have been here for 34 days to chase out anti-democracy preachers as well as to stand on the mandate freely given to Tinubu,” they said.

The convener disclosed they have had several events, including a medical outreach to bring healthcare closer to the attendees.

In his remarks, Seyi thanked the group for their support, adding that the incoming administration would give priority to their needs, including appointive positions.

The President-elect’s son further assured the youths and all Nigerians of a better country and renewed hope.

How Tinubu Will Treat Each Gender After May 29

Meanwhile, Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed how his principal, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will treat each gender after he is sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023.

Barring last-minute decisions, Tinubu will take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

Speaking, however, ahead of the event, Shettima assured that the incoming administration would be friendly to all genders.

Naija News understands that the former Governor of Borno State stated last Saturday, April 29, while speaking at the book reading of Hadiza Bala Usman, former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in Abuja.

In the book titled, ‘Stepping On Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority’, Bala Usman narrated her experience as a public servant.

Shettima, a guest of honour at the occasion, commended the author for writing the book.

He said, “Be assured that the incoming Administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be gender friendly.

“Asiwaju is the first person that appointed a woman as Deputy Governor in this country. He is also the first to appoint the first female Chief Judge… I also appointed five women into my cabinet as governor.”

Shettima criticized the fact that Nigerians hardly read books.

He said: “We need to read; our reading culture in this part of the world is very low. People hardly read.

“Honestly, sometimes, I go into bookshops to buy books worth five hundred thousand just out of solidarity with the bookshop owners. I buy books to share out to Princes and contemporaries and not for myself, fundamentally out of solidarity.

“When you visit bookshops, you can hardly see two or three people. We can spend our budget buying very expensive Apple wristwatches and so on, but we hardly buy books.”