How Tinubu Will Treat Each Gender After May 29 – Shettima Reveals

Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed how his principal, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will treat each gender after he is sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023.

Barring last-minute decisions, Tinubu will take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

Speaking, however, ahead of the event, Shettima assured that the incoming administration would be friendly to all genders.

Naija News understands that the former Governor of Borno State stated last Saturday, April 29, while speaking at the book reading of Hadiza Bala Usman, former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in Abuja.

In the book titled, ‘Stepping On Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority’, Bala Usman narrated her experience as a public servant.

Shettima, a guest of honour at the occasion, commended the author for writing the book.

He said, “Be assured that the incoming Administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be gender friendly.

“Asiwaju is the first person that appointed a woman as Deputy Governor in this country. He is also the first to appoint the first female Chief Judge… I also appointed five women into my cabinet as governor.”

Shettima criticized the fact that Nigerians hardly read books. He said: “We need to read; our reading culture in this part of the world is very low. People hardly read.

“Honestly, sometimes, I go into bookshops to buy books worth five hundred thousand just out of solidarity with the bookshop owners. I buy books to share out to Princes and contemporaries and not for myself, fundamentally out of solidarity.

“When you visit bookshops, you can hardly see two or three people. We can spend our budget buying very expensive Apple wristwatches and so on, but we hardly buy books.”