Tinubu’s Strategists Want Loyal Senate President As Akpabio, Kalu, Umahi, Oshiomhole Jostle For Position

There are strong indications that the strategists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, have begun showing strong interest in who becomes the next Senate President due to uncertainty associated with the various petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory at the election tribunal.

Naija News understands that the leading contenders for the nation’s number three position are a former Senate Minority Leader and ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

There are moves to amend the Senate Rules to allow the first-term senators to run for the principal positions to pave the way for Oshiomhole, said to be Tinubu’s favourite.

The Senate Rules prohibit the emergence of a first-term senator. Under the current Senate Rules, Oshiomhole and Umahi are not qualified to run, as only a ranking senator is qualified to hold a principal position.

A source, however, told ThisDay that if Oshiomhole is finally cleared to contest, the APC governors would likely throw their weight behind Umahi.

Multiple sources revealed that Tinubu’s camp is rooting for a trusted ally to become the Senate President so that in the event of a nullification of the February 25 presidential election, their ally will hold forth as the acting President for a period of 90 days.

“There are fears that the tribunal might annul the election. If the tribunal annuls the election, they will need a strong Senate President, who will hold forth for 90 days,” one of the sources said.