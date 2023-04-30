Take It Down – Shehu Sani Begs Peter Obi Over Picture Shared On Twitter

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to take down a picture of him he shared on Twitter.

The former lawmaker urged the LP flag bearer to replace the picture with one that is more flattering and has him displaying a smile.

Obi had posted a photo of himself with Sani and Mike Ozeokhome (SAN) at an event held in Enugu on Friday April 28.

Reacting to the picture on Saturday, Sani wrote; “Your Excellency, abeg make you remove this one make you put the one wey I de smile na.”

What Must Be Done To Protect Traditional Rulers From Governors

Meanwhile, Sani, has advised traditional rulers on how they can stay protected from the governors in their respective states.

According to the former lawmaker, the monarchs need constitutional protection to be independent like judges.

Speaking via Twitter, Sani argued that unless there is constitutional protection, Emirs, Obas and other monarchs would continue to live at the mercy of governors

Sani suggested that monarchs should have some level of independence.

He wrote, “Until traditional rulers are constitutionally protected like Judges, they will continue to live at the mercy and pleasure of state Governors.”