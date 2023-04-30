What Must Be Done To Protect Traditional Rulers From Governors – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has advised traditional rulers on how they can stay protected from the governors in their respective states.

According to the former lawmaker, the monarchs need constitutional protection to be independent like judges.

Speaking via Twitter, Sani argued that unless there is constitutional protection, Emirs, Obas and other monarchs would continue to live at the mercy of governors.

Sani suggested that monarchs should have some level of independence.

He wrote, “Until traditional rulers are constitutionally protected like Judges, they will continue to live at the mercy and pleasure of state Governors.”

Naija News reports that traditional rulers are oftentimes at the mercy of the governors of their various states and might get deposed if they go against them.

Recall that an Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, was in 2020 deposed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his constant criticism of the government in power.

Reason Buhari Approved Postponement Of the 2023 Census

Meanwhile, Sani has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

Naija News earlier reported that Buhari in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, officially approved the census postponement.

Mohammed revealed that Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

According to the minister, President Buhari approved that a new date would be determined by the incoming administration.

However, Shehu Sani in a post via Twitter on Saturday said the federal government passed the buck to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, because it could not fund the census, which is estimated to cost about $1.8 billion.

He wrote, “The simple fact is that the FG doesn’t have $1.8 billion for the Census and now shifted the Wahala to Asiwaju.”