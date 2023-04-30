Sophia Momodu Shares Cryptic Post As Davido, Adeleke’s Family Shower Love On Chioma

Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a cryptic social media post amidst the birthday celebration of Chioma Adeleke.

Naija News earlier reported that Davido took to his Instagram page to shower love on his wife, Chioma as she celebrated her 28th birthday today (Sunday), April 30, 2023.

The singer shared a photo from their court wedding reassuring Chioma of his love, adding that it is a ‘Forever thing.’

He wrote, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

Similarly, Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, in a series of posts on his Instagram story, described Chioma as the strongest woman in the world, noting that despite everything she went through she never gave up.

In another post, he stressed that Chioma is a priceless gift for which he’d ever remain grateful.

He prayed for her to have a meaningful birthday as he reemphasized how important Chioma is in his life.

“I know you have been through so many hard times but you never gave up. You are the strongest woman in the entire world. You have such a positive approach to life.

“Happy birthday to my Amazing sister. Having a sister who’s also your best friend is a priceless gift. Iyawo baddest.

“I know that no matter what, you will always be a part of my life and I am so thankful that I have such a genuine sister.

However, amidst the birthday celebration, Sophia Momodu took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself, donning a stylish slit gown that had an eye-catching and unique design.

Sophia stated that she is in her selfish girl era and she loves it.

She wrote: “In my selfish girl era and I love it for me”.