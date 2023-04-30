Davido’s Cousin, Clarks Adeleke Celebrates Chioma On 28th Birthday

The cousin of award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, Clarks Adeleke has taken to social media to celebrate the singer’s babymama cum wife, Chioma Rowland on her 28th birthday.

Naija News reports that Chioma is celebrating her 28th birthday today, April 30, 2023.

Clarks Adeleke in a series of posts on his story, described Chioma as the strongest woman in the world, noting that despite everything she went through, she never gave up.

In another post, he stressed that Chioma is a priceless gift for which he’d ever remain grateful.

He prayed for her to have a meaningful birthday as he reemphasized how important Chioma is in his life.

“I know you have been through so many hard times but you never gave up. You are the strongest woman in the entire world. You have such a positive approach to life.

“Happy birthday to my Amazing sister. Having a sister who’s also your best friend is a priceless gift. Iyawo baddest.

“I know that no matter what, you will always be a part of my life and I am so thankful that I have such a genuine sister.

“I hope your birthday is as meaningful to you as you are to me. You are such an important part of my life and I want you to know that I truly treasure you. Happy birthday”.