Nigerians React As Old Tweets Of Aisha Yusuf Praising Tinubu Emerges

An old tweet of Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu and strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, praising President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has caused a stir on social media.

Naija News reports that Aisha is strongly behind the LP candidate in his quest to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate’ in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential election after he polled the highest number of votes in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu had polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who had 6,984,520 votes and 6,101, 533 votes respectively and both filed petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory.

However, contrary to her stance in the past, old tweets of the activist showed her praising Tinubu’s strategic planning, tenacity and consistency in building his party, the APC.

One of her tweets read; “Tinubu has shown what consistency can do. He builds the opposition to what it is today. Strategic decision very key.”

Another one reads, “Have you seen what tinubu has done? That’s delayed gratification. Slowly building his party. One day”

The tweets have sparked reactions amongst Nigerians on social media who accused the activist of standing in opposition to someone she had once showed support of, due to his hard work and tenacity.

How Nigerians React

obembet wrote: ”Politics is a game of benefits… Aisha know what she’s doing as obi know too. Only foolish people play emotional politics.”

Seun msg wrote: ”It was a prophetic tweet that came to pass. Sadly, she did not even believe her own prophesy despite God revealing it to her. She voted against her own conviction to please the mob and she lost with the mob.”

Flokii wrote: ‘‘God rewards hard work.. Tinubu worked hard for APC in the past and now that hardwork has paid him. Unlike the other man that left APGA to PDP, left PDP and joined Labour party with nothing to show in the end.No shortcut to success.”

Ogigme wrote: ”Someone made a thread about Femi Fani-Kayode back then disgracing Tinubu in this forum, but the APC moderator closed the thread.”

Chucks13 wrote: ”She will deny saying it. Anything obidient is satanically deceit. They can lie more than devil and will deny anything then blame Tinubu.”

Deji wrote; ”That was before the spirit of disobedience descended on her.”