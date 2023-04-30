Na Me Beat Her? – FPRO Replies Follower Who Dragged Him Over Failure To Arrest Those Who Assaulted Female Voter In Last Elections

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has replied a Nigerian who made an inquiry about the arrest of those responsible for the assault on Jennifer Efidi, a Lagos voter who was attacked during the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Jennifer was attacked by thugs at the Nuru/Oniwo Ward, Polling Unit 065, in Surulere while waiting to vote on Saturday, February 25.

Jennifer, however, survived the attack and was hailed for going back to cast her vote at the polling unit in the Surulere area of the State.

Speaking about assaults on women, Adejobi via his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 30th, admonished men to love and adore the women in their lives.

He wrote, “Its only an insane man who can beat up a woman. A woman is a strong electron that charges up your success and stability in life, so respect and adore her. I love and adore our women, mothers and sisters.”

In response to the police spokesman post, one Chiukwujioke Anioma replied, ”Your love and respect our women .. yet no one was arrested this woman. Ire o ”

Replying, the FRPO wrote, ”Na me beat am?? Maybe you don’t know this assertion is my opinion and principle. And its mine.”