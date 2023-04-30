Erica Nlewedim Shares ‘R-rated’ Photos, Shows Off ‘Hot Body

Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim has taken to social media to show off her body in R-rated photos and video.

The reality TV star, who recently came under heavy criticism for her nanny-themed outfit to the premiere of Queen Charlotte in South Africa courtesy of Netflix, returned to Instagram on Saturday bolder and stronger with her look sporting a see-through outfit.

The photos were taken by The Lagos Paparazzi who takes shots regularly for celebrities.

Erica opted against giving her photos a caption, leaving her critics and fans to simply enjoy the view. Some of the photos show her lying on a white Range Rover.

She, however, captioned the video: “Rated R.”

The Lagos Paparazzi also posted the same photos on his Instagram page with the caption: “Bon Appetit.”

Erica’s stylist Moses Ebite showed off his work on his Instagram page too, saying: “Tell the group chat I said hey.” Moses was also the designer for Erica’s controversial feathery attire at the Queen Charlotte movie premiere.