BBNaija’s Khafi Celebrates Husband, Gedoni On His Birthday

Former Big Brother housemate, Khafi Kareem Ekpata has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Gedoni Ekpata as he turns a year older today.

The mother of two in a long post via her official Instagram appreciated her husband for encouraging her, for the sacrifices he made for his family, and for the love he showers on her every day.



She wrote, “SoundON Mikah’s first words, No better way to say Happy Birthday to the best Dada in the world 🥹@Gedoni, I love you. And I truly am so happy I chose you to be the father of our children @malakaiandmikah.



“Thank you for challenging me, thank you for loving me, and even thank you for annoying me, you naughty boy. Today I celebrate you, I love on you, and I simply adore you ❤️ Thank you for every sacrifice you have made for our family and thank you for the love you give us every single day.



“You truly are a man to be reckoned with, and nothing you do will ever be in vain!! You are my King, and I cherish you, my love. Today and always. Here’s to more sweet nothings for the rest of our lives. Happy birthday, baby.”