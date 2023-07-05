Erica’s Mother Reacts To Her ‘Secret Marriage’ To Wande Coal

Mother of former Big Brother Naija reality star, Erica Nlewedim, on Wednesday queried the reality star over her alleged marriage to the singer, Wande Coal for a year.

This comes after the reality star, via the microblogging, Twitter, made a shocking revelation by celebrating their wedding anniversary on the platform.

Sharing a photo of herself and the singer looking into each other’s eyes, she wrote, “Today makes it a year since we got married! Happy anniversary to us.”

In another post, she shared a photo of herself and Wande Coal staring at a phone, with the caption; “Looking at our wedding pictures. Awww.”

The former BBN housemate’s revelation stirred jubilation, amongst her fans who thronged to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

However, in a new update, Erica revealed her mother’s pleasant reaction to her alleged wedding.

She further blamed her fans for making her wedding post viral.

Sharing conversations with her mother, she wrote: “See what you people have caused. my mom sent this.”