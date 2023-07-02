‘I Have Evolved Over The Years, I Want To Help New Talents Now’ – Wande Coal

Veteran Nigerian singer, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, has disclosed plans to help groom young artists in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known at a recent event in Lagos State while responding to questions from journalists.

When asked about the most important thing for him at the moment, the ‘Kenkele’ crooner said it is no longer about him but all the young artists who are looking up to him.

According to Wande Coal, it would be good for him to impact the lives of young artists and the Nigerian music industry.

In his words: “What’s most important for me is to build new talents. It’s not about me now. I have been able to evolve over the years.

“Now, I want to help new talents. Obviously, the system has changed. I have new artists that look up to me, it will only be good for me to impact in their lives too and the Nigerian music industry”

Wande Coal Declares He’s Best Nigerian Singer

Meanwhile, Wande Coal has declared he is the best Nigerian artist.

Naija News reports that the ‘Bumper 2 Bumper’ crooner made the claims via his Twitter handle.

Wande Cole who is yet to have a hit song in many years, said it is undebatable that he is the best artist in Nigeria regardless.

He wrote, “I REPEAT I’m The Best Artist No Debating.”