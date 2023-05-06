Wande Coal Declares He’s Best Nigerian Singer Despite Not Having Hit Single

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, has declared he is the best Nigerian artist.

Naija News reports that the ‘Bumper 2 Bumper’ crooner made the claims via his Twitter handle.

Wande Cole who is yet to have a hit song in many years, said it is undebatable that he is the best artist in Nigeria regardless.

He wrote, “I REPEAT I’m The Best Artist No Debating.”

Wizkid Hangs Out With Wande Coal

Nigerian Afrobeat and pop singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid or Bigwiz, has returned to Lagos.

Naija News learnt that the 32-year-old musician had been on a tour of Europe for months and is believed to be back in Nigeria to continue on some of his pending music projects and collaborations.

Tribune gathered that Wizkid, who has been seen with Wande Coal and a few other friends in the entertainment industry, would remain in Nigeria for a couple of weeks to collaborate with fellow singers.

It was said that the singer would be visiting many places within and outside Lagos to enjoy the brief holiday with friends.

With the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ tour now suspended, Wizkid, it was learnt, will spend more time in Nigeria with his family and friends before he jets out again to prepare for his first show in July in the United Kingdom.

It could be recalled that Wizkid rescheduled his “More Love, Less Ego” tour for the fall season, from September through December. However, he did not provide specific dates.