You Will Never Marry Me – Erica Knocks ‘Popular Doctor’ Over Her Sultry Outfit

Disqualified former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has slammed the popular social media doctor, Dr Penking who made a mockery of her personality because of her outfit.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star on Saturday graced the premiere of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton story.

The event which had other notable African actresses in attendance, was held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Erica, in the event, donned a feathery pinkish and creamy flat ruffled dress with hand gloves, giving a sultry look with minimal make-up, accessories and a sliver smallish bag.

Reacting to the outfit, the Penking via Twitter reposted the outfit with the caption, ”Mummy this is Erica , the woman I want to marry. Reply like a Nigerian mother.”

Replying the self-acclaimed doctor, Erica responded, ”Why bother? Even if you dream the rest of your life you can never marry me no need to tell your followers to imagine your mummy’s reaction. Now run along razzie”

See the conversation below: