I Lost My Virginity To An Older Woman – BBNaija Star

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ housemate, Pere has opened up on how he lost his virginity to an older woman at age 19.

The former Big Brother housemate, in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa on her podcast, titled Toke Moments, recounted how he found love with an older woman and they had engaged in a sexual relationship.

According to Pere, the relationship which was purely sexual didn’t last long as the lady broke up with him over their age difference.

He added that dating other women after the messy breakup with the older woman did not help relieve the pain.

He said: “I lost my virginity at 19. There was this chick I met, she was older. I let this woman when I was 21/22, she was 27. It was purely sexual – we were just having sex. The whole thing turn into this crazy relationship. And then she brought up this age thing, how she can’t have anything serious with me anymore because it bothering her about age.

“I tried to talk her out of it, that age is nothing but a number, but she didn’t agree. She stopped responding to my calls. After a long time, u was heartbroken. I couldn’t eat or sleep. It was [email protected] I tried to get over her with other women, but it didn’t work”.