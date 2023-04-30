10th: South-East May Lose Out In Race For Senate Presidency – Source

There are indications that the South-East may not have a candidate among the presiding officers of the federal parliament.

Top sources in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that spoke with Punch said the South-East has qualified members-elect aspiring for various positions, but the ruling party is considering the votes it got from the zones in the general elections.

Among the sources that spoke with the platform were among those who met with Tinubu at his Defence House residence last week.

So far, aspirants for various leadership positions have emerged from the six geopolitical zones.

An attendee at one of the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the party’s hierarchy is still consulting on the zoning plan.

He noted that though the South-East might not produce a presiding officer in the next Assembly, lawmakers from the zone would be made majority leader or minority leader in either of the chambers.

Another source at the meeting, who also sought to be anonymous, stated, “The positions in the National Assembly are six each in the Senate and the House. In the House, you have the speaker, deputy speaker, majority leader and minority leader, deputy majority and deputy minority. Those positions are political and there is no way each zone will not go home with something.”